Man seriously injured after being stabbed at castle

Emergency services were called to Johnstone Castle in the early hours of Monday.

Johnstone Castle: Man taken to hospital. Google 2018/Police Scotland

A man has been stabbed at a castle in Renfrewshire.

Emergency services were called to Johnstone Castle in the early hours of Monday morning.

A man in his 20s was knifed before being taken to hospital shortly before 12.45am.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 12.44am on Monday to attend an address on Elm Drive in Johnstone.

"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and one patient was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are continuing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.