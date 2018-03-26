Man seriously injured after being stabbed at castle
Emergency services were called to Johnstone Castle in the early hours of Monday.
A man has been stabbed at a castle in Renfrewshire.
Emergency services were called to Johnstone Castle in the early hours of Monday morning.
A man in his 20s was knifed before being taken to hospital shortly before 12.45am.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 12.44am on Monday to attend an address on Elm Drive in Johnstone.
"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and one patient was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital."
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are continuing."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.