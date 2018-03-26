Kevin Bridges surprises charity staff with book signing

The funnyman popped into a Cancer Research UK shop to write a message in his biography.

Charity: The shop are now auctioning off the book. Kevin Bridges

Kevin Bridges surprised a local charity shop by popping in to sign a second-hand copy of his biography.

The funnyman made the trip on Monday after responding to a tweet by Cancer Research UK on Byres Road, Glasgow.

The store had tweeted announcing they had received a donation of two comedy biographies, one was We Need To Talk About Kevin Bridges and the second was John Bishop's How Did All This Happen?, which was signed.

Staff wrote: "Gotta have a bit of comedy in your life!

"These fantastic donations of Kevin Bridges and John Bishop have just come in!! (Only one is signed though... hint hint Kevin)."

Bridges, 31, spotted the tweet and responded: "Haha. I'll pop down tomorrow and rectify this."

The shop confirmed later on Monday afternoon that Bridges had been down to the shop and signed the book.

Charity: The book is now up for auction. Cancer Research UK

Staff wrote: "A huge thank you to #kevin bridges for signing his book today @ByresCruk xxxxxxxxits now up for auction , let the bids begin xxxxxxxxx"

The copy is now up for auction in the shop.

