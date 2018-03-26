Coach abused boy after claiming he was wanted by Celtic

James Kinnen also told his victim Manchester United were interested in signing him.

Court: Kinnen was jailed for eight years.

A football coach preyed on a young player after stating Celtic and Manchester United wanted to sign him.

James Kinnen abused the terrified boy who played for his club based in North Lanarkshire.

The attacks occurred in the 1970s but it was only in 2016 that Kinnen finally faced justice.

The 74-year-old ex-coach was arrested during Operation Veritat, a major investigation into historical child sexual abuse within Scottish football.

The High Court in Glasgow heard officers went on to discover he had sexually assaulted another young player.

Kinnen has now been jailed for eight years after admitted abusing both victims.

A judge told him he had "dashed the dreams" of the young players.

Kinnen lived in Craigneuk, North Lanarkshire, at the time.

The court heard he coached a local youth football team and carried out the crimes between 1972 and 1977.

The victim joined the club when he was 11 and was abused in Kinnen's home.

Kinnen told him one time that he wanted to speak to the boy about a "progress report".

Prosecutor Bernard Ablett said: "He recollects Kinnen told him about football coaches and recalls the mentioning of Celtic, Manchester United and Motherwell."

But, Kinnen went on to sexually assault him that day and said he would tell other players the boy was homosexual if he revealed what happened.

Around a season later, Kinnen asked the boy if he would like a lift home.

Mr Ablett: "He said he had some news about 'teams and scouting'.

"The boy decided to accept the offer of a lift.

"On the journey, Kinnen said both Celtic and Manchester United were interested in signing him."

The boy later asked to be dropped off, but the pervert coach claimed they had "a lot more to talk about".

It eventually resulted in Kinnen again abusing the young player.

The terrified boy at one point said he just wanted to go home.

'You have pled guilty to horrific offences with catastrophic consequences for the young boys who you abused.' Lord Matthews

The court heard he was "crying" as Kinnen warned him not to tell anyone.

Mr Ablett: "He was scared to disclose what happened fearing he would be taken into care.

"He has advised that he did not go back to the football club after this."

This victim went to police in 2012 but there was no further action at that time.

However, he then reported his ordeal again in 2016 and a probe was launched into the abuse.

A second victim was then traced during an investigation.

He had joined the club when he was aged seven and was abused on a "number of occasions" until leaving aged 11.

Mr Ablett told the court: "He has stated throughout the period of abuse that Kinnen would make threats against him.

"On at least three of these incidents, Kinnen threatened that if he told anyone what was happening he would kill him.

"The boy was genuinely frightened and believed that he would carry out this threat."

The hearing was told the victim, who went to police, had provided an impact statement for the court.

Mr Ablett said the other former player "feels sick" when thinking about the abuse and has considered suicide.

Kinnen was held at his now home in Bristol, but he initially made no comment.

The advocate depute also revealed at the hearing Kinnen has four previous convictions for sexual crimes.

He is a registered sex offender being monitored by Avon and Somerset Police.

Louise Arrol, defending, said Kinnen now realised he had "taken away" the victims' "childhood".

Lord Matthews said the jail-term would have been 12 years, but for the guilty pleas.

The judge said: "You have pled guilty to horrific offences with catastrophic consequences for the young boys who you abused.

"It is aggravated by the position of trust that you held.

"You held the dreams of these young boys and took advantage for your own ends.

"You held the carrot of Celtic and Manchester United - but these dreams were dashed by what you did."

Kinnen pled guilty to two charges of lewd and libidinous behaviour as well as sexual assault.

