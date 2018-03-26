Search to find missing 16-year-old boy 'driving car'

Robbie Thompson was last seen in Lilliesleaf near Melrose in the Scottish Borders.

Robbie Thompson: Search to find him.

A 16-year-old boy has gone missing and is thought to be driving a car.

Robbie Thompson was last seen in Lilliesleaf near Melrose in the Scottish Borders at 11.30pm on Sunday.

The teenager is thought to be driving a blue Suzuki Swift with the registeration SK10 VNP.

He is known to frequent in North and East Ayrshire.

Mr Thompson is white, 5ft 10in and slim with short brown hair. He wears glasses and was possibly wearing a grey puffer jacket, dark jogging trousers and trainers.

Inspector Mike Bennett said: "We are eager to hear from anyone who may have seen Robbie or who knows where he is.

"Similarly if Robbie himself sees this appeal, we'd ask him to get in touch with us or his family."

