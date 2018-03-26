Two charged with culpable homicide over post office death

Allan Brown, 62, and Edward Brown, 49, appeared before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police: The alarm was raised at Cardonald Post Office on Saturday afternoon. STV

Two men have been charged with culpable homicide after the death of a man at a post office in Glasgow.

Police were called to an alleged disturbance at Cardonald Post Office on Paisley Road West on Saturday afternoon.

A 56-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries but later died.

Allan Brown, 62, and Edward Brown, 49, appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Allan Brown, of Craigton, and Edward Brown, of Renfrew, both made no plea or declaration and were released on bail.

