Pavilion staff denied access for two months after blaze

Theatre describes Glasgow city centre inferno in neighbouring building as its 'saddest day'.

Fire: Glasgow's Pavilion theatre is an iconic city landmark. Pavilion Theatre

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5756213214001-firefighters-battle-ferocious-nightclub-blaze.jpg" />

Staff at the Pavilion Theatre will not be allowed access to the building for around two months after the devastating fire in Glasgow city centre.

The blaze destroyed Victoria's nightclub on Sauchiehall Street on Thursday morning, engulfing the area in smoke.

It has now emerged two buildings from 92 to 106, which also accommodates Greggs, Holland and Barrett and Specsavers, will have to be knocked down while The Works will also be affected.

Fire crews prevented the blaze from spreading to 114 year-old The Pavilion.

But it will be some time before the historic theatre can return to normal.

A statement issued on Monday night said: "This is indeed the saddest day we have had since the flood in 1992.

"After waiting to hear all day, we have just been advised by Glasgow City Council Building Control that we will be denied access to the theatre for around two months.

"After which, we will then be allowed in to ascertain the damage caused by the fire.

"Only then will we be able to carry out any works required."

The statement confirmed staff had requested access to the building last week but were denied access.

It concluded: "We will issue a further update regarding the shows tomorrow in more detail as we have a lot to think about just now, either moving shows to other venues or rescheduling these to later in the year.

"We hope you can bear with us on this as it has taken us by surprise and intend to seek the help of senior personnel in the council and perhaps the Scottish government as surely there are ways around this.

"Again, we would like to thank everybody for their continual support of the theatre and we hope to give you more information as soon as we can."

