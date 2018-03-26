  • STV
  • MySTV

Pavilion staff denied access for two months after blaze

Paul O'Hare

Theatre describes Glasgow city centre inferno in neighbouring building as its 'saddest day'.

Fire: Glasgow's Pavilion theatre is an iconic city landmark.
Fire: Glasgow's Pavilion theatre is an iconic city landmark. Pavilion Theatre

Staff at the Pavilion Theatre will not be allowed access to the building for around two months after the devastating fire in Glasgow city centre.

The blaze destroyed Victoria's nightclub on Sauchiehall Street on Thursday morning, engulfing the area in smoke.

It has now emerged two buildings from 92 to 106, which also accommodates Greggs, Holland and Barrett and Specsavers, will have to be knocked down while The Works will also be affected.

Fire crews prevented the blaze from spreading to 114 year-old The Pavilion.

But it will be some time before the historic theatre can return to normal.

A statement issued on Monday night said: "This is indeed the saddest day we have had since the flood in 1992.

"After waiting to hear all day, we have just been advised by Glasgow City Council Building Control that we will be denied access to the theatre for around two months.

"After which, we will then be allowed in to ascertain the damage caused by the fire.

"Only then will we be able to carry out any works required."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1411132-nightclub-and-shops-to-be-demolished-after-major-blaze/ | default

The statement confirmed staff had requested access to the building last week but were denied access.

It concluded: "We will issue a further update regarding the shows tomorrow in more detail as we have a lot to think about just now, either moving shows to other venues or rescheduling these to later in the year.

"We hope you can bear with us on this as it has taken us by surprise and intend to seek the help of senior personnel in the council and perhaps the Scottish government as surely there are ways around this.

"Again, we would like to thank everybody for their continual support of the theatre and we hope to give you more information as soon as we can."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.