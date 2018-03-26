Pensioner with dementia missing from Glasgow house

Police are urgently appealing for any information on Anne Winship.

Missing: Anne has been missing from her home since Monday afternoon.

A pensioner with dementia has been missing from her Glasgow home since Monday afternoon.

Anne Winship, 81, has not been seen since 12.45pm at her house in Peathill Avenue, Chryston.

Ms Winship as white, 5ft 4, of medium build, with collar length grey hair, a fair complexion and is wearing glasses.

She had on a dark rain coat with gold and black lining in the hood, a black skirt, flesh coloured tights and black Velcro shoes.

Inspector Stuart Robertson said: "Ms Winship, who has dementia, has been missing before and was traced in the Temple area of Glasgow.

"There is an unconfirmed sighting of her at the bus stop in Lindsaybeg Road, Chryston, around 1pm. It's possible she got on a bus there maybe to head into Kirkintilloch.

"She's a fit woman despite her age and will walk a good distance, however, has limited speech.

"If you see her or have any info that will help us find her, the please contact Cumbernauld Police Office via 101."

