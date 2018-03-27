Missing pensioner with dementia found ten miles from home

Concerns were raised for 81-year-old Anne Winship after she vanished on Monday.

Anne Winship: Found safe and well.

A pensioner with dementia reported missing from her Glasgow home has been found.

Concerns were raised for 81-year-old Anne Winship after she vanished on Monday afternoon.

Police urged anyone who had any information to contact them, describing her as "high risk".

Ms Winship was found in the early hours Tuesday morning in Clydebank, about ten miles from her home in Chryston.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Anne Winship has been traced safe and well this morning."

Police thanked the public for their assistance in tracing Ms Winship, who has gone missing before.