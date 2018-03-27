Man who died after post office 'disturbance' named

John McGuire was seriously injured at Cardonald Post Office on Paisley Road West.

A man who died after an alleged disturbance at a post office in Glasgow has been named.

John McGuire was seriously injured at Cardonald Post Office on Paisley Road West on Saturday afternoon.

The 56-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he later died.

Allan Brown, 62, and Edward Brown, 49, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with his death, charged with culpable homicide.

Allan Brown, of Craigton, and Edward Brown, of Renfrew, made no plea and were released on bail.

