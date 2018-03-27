Nightclub floors collapsed as fire crews tackled city blaze

Firefighters luckily managed to pull out of the Glasgow building before the floors subsided.

Sauchiehall Street: Fire destroyed buildings. STV

Firefighters tackling a blaze which destroyed a large chunk of Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street have revealed that several floors collapsed as they attempted to get the flames under control.

Assistant chief officer Lewis Ramsey said crews luckily managed to pull out of Victoria's nightclub before the floors subsided.

The fire ripped through several properties on Thursday morning, engulfing the area in smoke and causing extensive damage.

The huge collapse, along with a big crack through the building, are now causing major safety concerns.

It was revealed on Monday the nightclub is due to be demolished along with several shops in the area including Greggs, Holland and Barrett and Specsavers.

A stretch of Sauchiehall Street and a number of roads around it will remain closed for two months while demolition work is carried out.

More than 120 firefighters battled to bring the flames under control, making the fire one of the largest the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has faced since 2013.

