Man in court charged with murdering restaurant owner

Prosecutors claim the 38-year-old was repeatedly struck on the body with a knife.

Ansar Shah: Allegedly murdered in 1993.

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a restaurant owner almost 25 years ago.

Jagtar Singh allegedly killed Ansar Shah at the Armaan Brasserie restaurant in Ayr in October 1993.

Prosecutors at the High Court in Glasgow claimed the 38-year-old was repeatedly struck on the body with a knife or a similar item, and was also kicked.

The 51-year-old faces a further charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice, which includes a claim that he "fled to England" after the alleged murder.

No plea was entered on behalf of Singh, who was represented by Thomas Ross QC.

Singh is expected to return to court at a later date.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.