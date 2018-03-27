Victim's mother: Hit-and-run driver is evil beyond words 

Sharon Murphy's daughter Mirren, 14, was left traumatised following the murder bid.

Hit-and-run: Roisin in hospital and murder bid scene.

The mother of one of the five children who were injured in Saturday's hit-and-run attack in Castlemilk has described those responsible as "evil beyond words".

Sharon Murphy, whose 14-year-old daughter Mirren was left traumatised following the attempted murder, has also praised the heroic actions of Roisin Walker who remains in hospital with a broken neck.

Roisin, 14, pushed her friends out of the way as the car approached them at high speed, however, despite saving the others she was struck by the car twice.

Speaking to STV News Mrs Murphy said: "It's been a very traumatic time right now, my daughter was fortunate enough to walk away with minor cuts and bruises but the psychological impact this is having on her is agonising to watch as a mother.

"The people who did this are evil beyond words, who drives a car at someone knowing kids are right next to them? "It's time this vermin was removed from our streets so our kids can be safe." Sharon Murphy

"She doesn't want to leave the house right now and can't sleep for reliving the whole ordeal over and over again."

Police Scotland revealed on Monday that a 21-year-old man was the intended victim of the hit-and-run attack.

Officers are still looking to trace the driver and passenger of the silver Vauxhall Astra after the incident that they are treating as an attempted murder.

Mrs Murphy added: "The people who did this are evil beyond words, who drives a car at someone knowing kids are right next to them?

"It's time these vermin were removed from our streets so our kids can be safe."

'It's time this vermin was removed from our streets so our kids can be safe.' Sharon Murphy

Roisin's sister Jamieleigh took to social media to provide updates on her sibling's recovery.

She wrote: "Today is the day my brave little sister will battle through her operation.

"I am praying to god she makes a full recovery and everything goes well.

"It angers me that my innocent sister has to go through all of this because some selfish inconsiderate little boys think it's acceptable to drive the streets like maniacs knocking people down with no care in the world who gets hurt in the process.

"It angers me that my innocent sister has to go through all of this because some selfish inconsiderate little boys think it's acceptable to drive the streets like maniacs with no care in the world who gets hurt in the process." Jamieleigh Walker

"Me and my family appreciate all the support from everyone.

"Hopefully we can get justice for what these people have put my sister through."

Mirren is a close school friend of Roisin, who was taken to Hairmyres Hospital following the attack on Stravanan Road, and is worried about her injuries.

Mrs Murphy continued: "She doesn't want to go back to school as she sat next to Roisin in some of her classes and is very worried about her.

"CCTV showed that Roisin pushed some of the girls out of the way, she is a hero.

"We are also very proud of Mirren's actions after the incident.

"She made sure Roisin stayed on the ground as she could see that she was seriously injured, who knows what other injuries she would have sustained if Mirren hadn't made sure she didn't move.

"As a 14-year-old who's just witnessed her friend being reversed over to remain calm and take control of the situation speak volumes of her bravery, were very proud of her."

Mrs Murphy and her family are now looking at getting away for a few days during the Easter break.

She said: "Our only priority right now is to try and help mend our daughter, by what ever means possible.

"The Easter break is coming up and we're going to try get her away for a few days to help her get a bit of peace from it all."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.