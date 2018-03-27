Missing 16-year-old boy found safe and well after appeal

Robbie Thompson was last seen near Melrose in the Scottish Borders on Sunday.

Robbie Thompson: Was missing since weekend.

A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing has been traced safe and well.

An appeal was launched to find Robbie Thompson after he was last seen at 11.30pm on Sunday in Lilliesleaf near Melrose in the Scottish Borders.

Concerns were raised after he was thought to be driving a car.

Officers confirmed he was traced on Tuesday morning and thanked the public and media for their help in tracing the teenager.

A representative for Police Scotland said: "Police in the Scottish Borders are happy to confirm that Robbie Thompson, reported missing on Monday has been traced safe and well.

"Officers wish to thank public and media for their assistance with our appeal."

