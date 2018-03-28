Email encouraging violence against Catholics sent to MSP

The 'Smash a Feni*n day' email was sent to SNP MSP James Dornan on Tuesday.

James Dornan: Received threatening email. © STV

A threatening email promoting a day of violence against Catholics has been sent to an MSP in Glasgow.

The sectarian message titled "Smash a Feni*n day", which also encouraged attacks on Muslims and Scottish Nationalists, was sent to Cathcart MSP James Dornan on Tuesday.

The email urged "all protestants" to carry out a range of hate crimes on May 1 and claims that a point scoring system will be in place for the most extreme attacks.

It was signed off with "No surrender ever" and "f*ck the pope" above a Union Jack flag graphic.

Threatening: Email sent to MSP. @GlasgowCathcart

Dornan posted the offensive email on to his Twitter page on Tuesday night asking if anyone else had received it.

The letter comes just a few weeks after a similar letter targeting Muslims was circulated throughout parts of England.

A spokesperson for Cathcart Police said: "Police have received a complaint regarding an offensive communication and enquiries are ongoing."

