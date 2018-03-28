Huge delays after car overturns on Clydeside Expressway

The crash happened on the busy route at around 8.30am near the Clyde Tunnel.

Crash: Tailbacks caused.

Drivers are facing huge delays after a car overturned on the Clydeside Expressway.

The crash happened on the busy route at around 8.30am heading eastbound near the Clyde Tunnel.

Tailbacks are being caused, stretching past Dumbarton Road.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "Due to a road traffic collision, vehicles can expect delays accessing the A814 Clydeside Expressway eastbound from the Clyde Tunnel northbound and Victoria Park Drive South eastbound."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "A car overturned but no one has been injured."

