Pet cats killed after being poisoned with anti-freeze 

The Scottish SPCA has issued a warning to owners after three cats died in Stirling.

Cats: Investigation launched by Scottish SPCA. Scottish SPCA

Three pet cats have been killed after being poisoned with anti-freeze.

A warning has been issued to owners following the deaths in Stirling.

The poisoned cats returned to their home on the town's Kirkside Crescent before they later died.

An investigation has been launched by the Scottish SPCA.

A spokesman from its special investigations unit said: "The poisoning of domestic animals is a huge issue and we deal with a large number of complaints regarding poisonings and they are incredibly difficult to solve due to the nature of the crime.

"Poisoning an animal will cause a huge amount of suffering and, in the majority of cases, a slow and painful death.

"The poisoning of domestic animals is a huge issue and we deal with a large number of complaints regarding poisonings and they are incredibly difficult to solve due to the nature of the crime.

"By the time symptoms occur, such as vomiting, lethargy and, in the latter stages, head shaking and coma, it is normally too late to treat."

'Poisoning an animal will cause a huge amount of suffering and, in the majority of cases, a slow and painful death.' Scottish SPCA

The spokesman added: "Renal failure is most often the cause of death, with irreparable damage to the kidneys.

"Pet owners in the area should be vigilant when letting their cats out of the house, and should supervise their animals where possible.

"We ask anyone with information to get in touch.

"All information will help to prevent any more animals being needlessly killed.

"All information is dealt with confidentially."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.