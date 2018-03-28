  • STV
FriendsFest celebrating iconic TV show heads to Glasgow

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Die-hard fans can explore the famous six's apartments and hang out in Central Perk.

Friends: Sets from the hit TV show will go on display in July.
Friends: Sets from the hit TV show will go on display in July. Warner Bros / Everett Collection

This summer, Glasgow will be transformed into New York as FriendsFest arrives to give fans a taste of the Big Apple.

Comedy Central UK's FriendsFest will travel across the country to six cities in partnership with The Luna Cinema to give Friends fans the chance to live life like the famous group of friends.

The touring attraction will visit Glasgow's Victoria Park in July, before heading to Newcastle, Manchester, Bristol, Brighton and London.

The US sitcom, which aired in the 1990s and early 2000s, followed the lives of friends Monica, Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey.

Now fans will get the chance to explore the famous six's apartments and hang-out spots as part of the experience.

Recreating Chandler and Joey's apartment, visitors can relax in the duo's recliners, sit in the canoe they swapped for their homemade entertainment system and draw on the etch-a-sketch on the back of their front door.

The corridor where some of the show's famous scenes, such as the dropped cheesecake, were filmed will also be recreated for fans, leading into Monica's impeccably clean apartment.

Ross' apartment, formerly the home of Ugly Naked Guy, has been created for UK audiences for the first time and fans will also get the chance to recreate the famous "pivot" scene on the staircase.

Of course, no journey to FriendsFest would be complete without a stop at Central Perk, where you can sink into the famous orange sofa taking as many selfies as you want.

FriendsFest will have a variety of original memorabilia for fans to look at, including famous costumes such as Ross's leather pants and the holiday armadillo as well as Joey's dog statue.

The iconic fountain from the opening titles will also be on display.

Running from Friday, July 6, to Sunday, July 15, tickets will go on general sale on Thursday, March 29 from 10am.

