At least six people receive strangers' passports in mix-up

The Home Office has launched a probe into the incidents in the south of Scotland.

Passport: Woman preparing for holiday sent wrong documents. PA

At least six people in the south of Scotland have been sent strangers' passports in a government mix-up.

The Home Office has launched an "urgent" probe into the mistake which led to personal documents being sent to the wrong people.

The individuals affected were waiting for new or renewed passports.

One of them, Charmaine Firth from Dumfries and Galloway, brought the issue to light on social media.

She sent an appeal out on Facebook to trace her passport ahead of an upcoming holiday, which has been shared more than 150 times.

Ms Firth wrote: "After what seems like a massive data protection breach and right old cock-up by the Passport Office and Royal Mail, a bunch of us in Dumfries and Galloway (I assume it's only here) have been sent total stranger's passports in error.

"So far I'm in a chain of about six people and am asking you all to share this post for me so that I can trace the person who's received my passport in error.

"Hopefully I can get my renewed passport before my holiday."

Royal Mail insisted the package was delivered to the correct address on the envelope.

A Home Office spokesman said: "The security of our customers' documents is of paramount importance and we are investigating this matter urgently."

