Woman grabbed by man who tried to drag her into city park

The young woman was walking past Queens Park on Sunday night when she was followed.

Queens Park: Woman grabbed by man near park. Google

A young woman was left terrified after being followed and grabbed by a man who tried to drag her into a nearby park.

The incident took place at around midnight on Sunday when she was walking past Queens Park in the south side of Glasgow and noticed the man following her.

He quickly caught up with her and asked if she wanted to walk through the park with him, telling her it was a short cut.

When she refused his offer and tried to walk away she says he grabbed her by the hood of her jacket and tried to pull her backwards into the park.

The woman then struggled with the man causing her to fall to the ground causing minor injuries to her arm and knee.

As he continued to drag her across the ground towards the park she let out a scream alerting passers by and causing the man to flee into the park and vanish.

Police say they received a report from the woman and are investigating.

A spokeswoman said: "We received an initial report from a woman regarding an incident in Queens Park near to midnight on Sunday 25 March 2018.

"Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances."

