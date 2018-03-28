Bodies of man and woman discovered as house taped off

A 52-year-old man and a woman, 35, were found dead in Knightswood, Glasgow.

Death: House has been cordoned off. Google 2018/Police Scotland

The bodies of a man and a woman have been discovered in a house.

A 52-year-old man and a woman, 35, were found dead on Revoch Drive in Knightswood, Glasgow.

The pair were discovered at 8.10pm on Tuesday.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained while the house has been cordoned off.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 8.10pm, police were called to the report of a body of a 52-year-old man and the body of a 35-year-old woman being discovered within a property on Revoch Drive in Glasgow.

"Post-mortem examinations will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of the deaths which officers are treating as unexplained.

"Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances and a report will be submitted to procurator fiscal."

