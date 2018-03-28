Worker dies after being crushed at recycling plant

Emergency services were called to William Tracey in Paisley, on Wednesday.

WM Tracey: Paramedics tried to save him. Google 2018

A worker has been crushed to death at a recycling plant.

Emergency services were called to William Tracey in Linwood, Paisley, at 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Paramedics tried to save the 28-year-old man but he later died at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At about 12.30pm, police were called to an industrial unit in Burnbrae Road, Linwood, after a 28-year-old man had been injured.

"Emergency services attended but the man died from his injuries a short time later.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

