Worker dies after being crushed at recycling plant
A worker has been crushed to death at a recycling plant.
Emergency services were called to William Tracey in Linwood, Paisley, at 12.30pm on Wednesday.
Paramedics tried to save the 28-year-old man but he later died at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At about 12.30pm, police were called to an industrial unit in Burnbrae Road, Linwood, after a 28-year-old man had been injured.
"Emergency services attended but the man died from his injuries a short time later.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."
