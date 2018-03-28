Glasgow subway reopens after man struck by a train

A man was hit by a train at the West Street subway station at around 6.20pm.

The subway has been closed while emergency services attend.

The Glasgow Subway has been reopened after a man was hit by a train.

At around 6.20pm, British Transport Police were alerted to the incident at the West Street subway station.

A Transport Police spokesman said: "Shortly before 6.20pm, British Transport Police received a report that a person was struck by a train.

"Emergency services are in attendance but the man is not believed to be seriously injured.

"The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious."

