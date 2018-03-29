Fire crews battling blaze at Barrhead crane hire firm
The emergency services were called to Leggat Plant Hire on Thursday morning.
Fire crews are battling a blaze which has broken out at a crane hire firm in Barrhead.
The emergency services were called to Blackbyres Road shortly before 5am on Thursday.
Eight fire engines are in attendance at the scene at Leggat Plant.
Water supplies have been cut off in the G78 area while water is diverted to the fire.
Power cuts have also been reported, though it is unclear whether they are connected.
