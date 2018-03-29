Mum urges hit-and-run culprits to hand themselves in

Trisha McGonigal's daughter suffered a broken neck following the incident that injured six.

A woman whose daughter suffered a broken neck in a deliberate hit-and-run that injured six has appealed for the culprits to "do the decent thing" and hand themselves in.

Police officers are still hunting for the driver and passenger of the car the crashed into five children after trying to hit a 21-year-old man at Stravanan Shops in Castlemilk.

Trisha McGonigal wants justice for her 14-year-old daughter Roisin Walker who was left badly injured after the incident on Saturday afternoon.

The teenager has been hailed as a hero after pushing friends out of harms way before taking the full impact of the car which then reversed over her as she lay injured.

The brave youngster went in for an operation at hospital on Wednesday and medical staff say that although it will be a long process they are hopeful she will recover well.

Speaking to STV News her mum Trisha said: "The nerves to her right arm have been damaged making that really weak so not sure if that will get better but if that's all she comes out the other side with then I'm happy with that.

"The only thing I would say to them is to find a bit of decency and do the right thing by handing themselves in and give my baby girl a little bit of justice for what she's going through." Trisha McGonigal

"We are so lucky she's still alive at all, the break in her neck was pushing on her spinal chord so it could have been so much worse."

STV News understands the attempted murder attack was linked to a long running feud in the area that left young father of one Jamie Lee dead after a shooting in the summer.

The number one suspect in that case has still never been traced, but everyone involved in the latest incident are hopeful they will have someone in custody a lot sooner this time.

Trisha continued: "To the people that done this I don't have words for at all, the only thing I would say to them is to find a bit of decency and do the right thing by handing themselves in and give my baby girl a little bit of justice for what she's going through."

Roisin's older sister Jamieleigh also praised her "amazing" younger sibling.

She said: "The girl honestly amazes me.

"She has been through so much the past few days and she still manages to put a smile on her face and power through it like a champion.

"We will start to sit Roisin up on her bed more and more each day so she can get used to it.

"Hopefully everything goes well and she will be back walking about, towering over me, in no time."

A fundraising page has also been launched to help Roisin through her recovery process.

The page on GoFundMe has so far raised £425 of a £2500 target since being launched on Wednesday.

You can donate here.

