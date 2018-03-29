Dog walker seriously injured after attack by five men

The 38-year-old was walking his dog on Sunday afternoon when he was targeted by the gang.

Attack: Dog walker seriously injured. Google

A dog walker has been left seriously injured after being attacked by a group of men in South Lanarkshire.

The 36-year-old man was walking his dog through a wooded area between Whistleberry Road and Abbostford Avenue in Hamilton when he was attacked from behind by the gang of five at around 11.30am on Sunday.

The victim was taken to Hairmyres Hospital where he was treated for the serious facial and head injuries.

Investigating officers are appealing to the public for any information that will help catch those responsible.

Police Constable Graeme Stoddart, Hamilton Police Office, said: "This attack has left a man not only with serious injuries, but also badly shaken.

"It is vital that we trace those responsible.

"The area where this attack took place is popular for dog walkers and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area on that Sunday morning who may have seen anything that may help us in our enquiries.

"Think back? Do you remember seeing a group of men hanging around, or running from the area?

"No matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time, it may help us in our enquiries."

Anyone with information should contact Hamilton Police Office via 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.