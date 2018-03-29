  • STV
Birds of prey killed in fire at Blair Drummond Safari Park

Morag Robertson

The blaze is believed to have been caused by a fault in the heating system.

A sea eagle (not pictured) died in the fire.
Two birds of prey have been killed after fire broke out in an aviary at a Blair Drummond Safari Park.

Workers at the park called the emergency services before 9pm on Wednseday.

Managers believe the blaze was caused by a fault in a heating system in the Bird of Prey Centre at the park.

The birds, a Rüppell griffon vulture and a white-tailed sea eagle, both died in the fire which was brought under control by 10pm.

Park manager Gary Gilmour said: "We are sad to announce that two birds of prey have died in a fire at Blair Drummond Safari Park.

"The fire, which we believe was caused by a fault with our heating system, started in the corner section of the aviary in our Bird of Prey Centre.

"On-site safari park staff reacted immediately. The rapid response from Scottish Fire and Rescue ensured that the fire was quickly contained and extinguished.

"The fire has destroyed two aviaries and a store room in our Bird of Prey Centre.

"Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done to save the birds in these aviaries and a Rüppell griffon vulture and a white-ailed sea eagle both died."

Park managers say their vet has checked other animals in the section and early signs suggest they have not been affected by the blaze.

Mr Gilmour added: "Our Bird of Prey keepers Callan, Dom and Mark have a very close bond with the animals they look after and are understandable very upset at this event, as we all are."

The Bird of Prey Centre was closed to visitors on Thursday but is expected to reopen as usual on Friday.

