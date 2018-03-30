Arrest after 'racist note left on restaurant napkin'
Police launched a hate crime investigation following an incident at a Chinese restaurant.
A man has been arrested after a racially offensive note was allegedly found written on a napkin in a Chinese restaurant.
Police Scotland launched a hate crime investigation following an incident at the Hong Kong Star in Friar's Vennel, Dumfries.
A member of staff is said to have found the note during the afternoon of Thursday, March 15.
Police have now said a 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
