Arrest after 'racist note left on restaurant napkin'

Police launched a hate crime investigation following an incident at a Chinese restaurant.

Arrest: Man aged 22 arrested. ©SNS Group

A man has been arrested after a racially offensive note was allegedly found written on a napkin in a Chinese restaurant.

Police Scotland launched a hate crime investigation following an incident at the Hong Kong Star in Friar's Vennel, Dumfries.

A member of staff is said to have found the note during the afternoon of Thursday, March 15.

Police have now said a 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

