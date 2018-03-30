Two men arrested over 1993 'murder' of restaurant owner
It comes after a man was arrested in Germany last year over Ansar Shah's death.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a restaurant owner in Scotland nearly 25 years ago.
Ansar Shah was stabbed to death outside the Armaan Brasserie restaurant on Seafield Road, Ayr, on October 4, 1993.
A murder investigation was launched to trace the 36-year-old's killer but the case had remained unsolved.
However, a 51-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident last November in Frankfurt, Germany, under a European Arrest Warrant.
Now, a further two arrests have been made relating to the case.
One suspect, a 59-year-old man, was taken into custody in Ayrshire while another man, aged 53, was arrested in London.
The first suspect was transferred from Germany to Scotland last year and appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court on November 29, 2017.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "Following an operation led by Police Scotland's homicide governance and review team, two men, aged 53 and 59, have been arrested in connection with the death of Ansar Shah in Ayr on October 4, 1993.
"The 53-year-old man was arrested in the London area and the 59-year-old man in Ayrshire.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
