Deaths of man and woman found in house not suspicious
Police had cordoned off a house in Glasgow after a man and woman were found dead.
The deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found at a house in Glasgow were not suspicious, police have said.
A 52-year-old man and a woman, 35, were found dead on Revoch Drive in Knightswood.
They were discovered at 8.10pm on Tuesday and the house was cordoned off as police investigated.
Following a post mortem, Police Scotland said the deaths were not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
