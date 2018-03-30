Puppies stolen in two separate thefts near golf club
The two Shih Tzu Cockapoo's were taken from nearby properties on Monday and Wednesday.
Two puppies have been stolen from two separate properties in Dumfries and Galloway.
On Monday night, a black coloured Shih Tzu Cockapoo was taken from the Lagganmore Golf Clubhouse near Portpartick.
On Wednesday morning, sometime between 11am and 11.15am, a lemon and white coloured Shih Tzu Cockapoo was taken from a nearby property.
Constable Matthew Pool said: "This is an unusual crime and for two puppies to be stolen in such a short space of time.
"The theft will clearly be worrying for dog lovers across Wigtownshire.
"Both puppies are microchipped so will be easily identifiable and I would ask anyone with information in relation to either of these thefts to contact Police Scotland on 101."
