Puppies stolen in two separate thefts near golf club

The two Shih Tzu Cockapoo's were taken from nearby properties on Monday and Wednesday.

Stolen: Two puppies (not pictured) were taken from properties. https://pxhere.com/en/photo/856896

Two puppies have been stolen from two separate properties in Dumfries and Galloway.

On Monday night, a black coloured Shih Tzu Cockapoo was taken from the Lagganmore Golf Clubhouse near Portpartick.

On Wednesday morning, sometime between 11am and 11.15am, a lemon and white coloured Shih Tzu Cockapoo was taken from a nearby property.

Constable Matthew Pool said: "This is an unusual crime and for two puppies to be stolen in such a short space of time.

"The theft will clearly be worrying for dog lovers across Wigtownshire.

"Both puppies are microchipped so will be easily identifiable and I would ask anyone with information in relation to either of these thefts to contact Police Scotland on 101."

