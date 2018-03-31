Stirling Castle museum appeal supported by Prince William

The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum hope to raise £200,000 to complete the project.

Museum: Prince William is supporting the appeal. Thin Red Line Appeal

The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum at Stirling Castle has launched a public appeal to help secure its future.

The Thin Red Line Appeal is hoping to raise £200,000 to enable the completion of the museum project, which honours the achievements of the regiment.

Prince William has written a letter in support of the museum, asking the public to help back the project.

Volunteers have been making plans and organising teams and sponsored events for fundraising activities to boost the project.

Based in the scenic and historic setting of Stirling Castle, the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum is planning a major redevelopment and reinterpretation of its collection of militaria, art, and archives.

Support: An artist's impression of how the finished museum will look. Thin Red Line Appeal

Supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland and Museums Galleries Scotland, and scheduled to open in the summer of 2019, the £4m new visitor attraction will also feature enhanced retail and corporate entertainment facilities that will help it secure a sustainable future.

In his letter, Prince William wrote: "The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum needs your help.

"This project has already received substantial donations and pledges but we still need to raise more.

"We need to ensure that future generations will discover for themselves what we owe to the Argylls Memory."

"This ambitious project will ensure that this great historical legacy will survive, engaging and educating the visitors of tomorrow."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.