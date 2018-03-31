  • STV
  • MySTV

Stirling Castle museum appeal supported by Prince William

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum hope to raise £200,000 to complete the project.

Museum: Prince William is supporting the appeal.
Museum: Prince William is supporting the appeal. Thin Red Line Appeal

The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum at Stirling Castle has launched a public appeal to help secure its future.

The Thin Red Line Appeal is hoping to raise £200,000 to enable the completion of the museum project, which honours the achievements of the regiment.

Prince William has written a letter in support of the museum, asking the public to help back the project.

Volunteers have been making plans and organising teams and sponsored events for fundraising activities to boost the project.

Based in the scenic and historic setting of Stirling Castle, the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum is planning a major redevelopment and reinterpretation of its collection of militaria, art, and archives.

Support: An artist's impression of how the finished museum will look.
Support: An artist's impression of how the finished museum will look. Thin Red Line Appeal

Supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland and Museums Galleries Scotland, and scheduled to open in the summer of 2019, the £4m new visitor attraction will also feature enhanced retail and corporate entertainment facilities that will help it secure a sustainable future.

In his letter, Prince William wrote: "The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum needs your help.

"This project has already received substantial donations and pledges but we still need to raise more.

"We need to ensure that future generations will discover for themselves what we owe to the Argylls Memory."

"This ambitious project will ensure that this great historical legacy will survive, engaging and educating the visitors of tomorrow."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.