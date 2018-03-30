Man found dead on farm after suspected chemical incident

Police have put a 100m exclusion zone around the property in Terregles, near Dumfries.

A man has been found dead after a suspected chemical incident on a farm in Dumfries and Galloway.

A man has been found dead after a suspected chemical incident on a farm in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised in the village of Terregles, near Dumfries around noon on Friday after a man was found unconscious in a cottage.

A force spokeswoman said: "Emergency services attended and discovered the body of a man within.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Whilst there they found a chemical spillage on the floor of the cottage.

"Inquiries are underway to establish the nature of the substance and an exclusion zone of 100 metres has been put in place as a precaution."

A number of roads are closed off between Terregles village and the Old Glen Road and police have urged people to avoid the area.

