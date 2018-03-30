Woman injured after being struck by falling masonry
The woman was hit around 12.20pm on Friday as she walked along Great Western Road in Glasgow.
A woman was struck by falling masonry as she walked along a street in Glasgow.
Police Scotland said the incident happened around 12.20pm on Friday as she walked along Great Western Road, near its junction with Southpark Avenue.
The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she was treated for facial injuries, believed to be cuts and grazes.
A force spokeswoman said: "Inquiries into the incident are continuing."
Firefighters also responded to the call and Glasgow City Council have been notified.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.