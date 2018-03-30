Woman injured after being struck by falling masonry 

The woman was hit around 12.20pm on Friday as she walked along Great Western Road in Glasgow.

Building: Police and firefighters at the scene on Great Western Road STV

A woman was struck by falling masonry as she walked along a street in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said the incident happened around 12.20pm on Friday as she walked along Great Western Road, near its junction with Southpark Avenue.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she was treated for facial injuries, believed to be cuts and grazes.

A force spokeswoman said: "Inquiries into the incident are continuing."

Firefighters also responded to the call and Glasgow City Council have been notified.

