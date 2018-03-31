Men due in court over restaurant owner's 1993 death

Ansar Shah died at the Armaan Brasserie restaurant in Ayr in October 1993.

Ansar Shah: Three men arrested over his death.

Two men arrested over the death of a restaurant owner almost 25 years ago are due to appear in court.

Ansar Shah died at the Armaan Brasserie restaurant in Ayr in October 1993.

The men, aged 53 and 59, have been charged in connection with his death and are expected at Ayr Sheriff Court on Saturday.

Earlier this week, 51-year-old Jagtar Singh appeared at the High Court in Glasgow charged with Mr Shah's murder.

The 51-year-old also faces a further charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice, including a claim that he fled to England.

No plea was entered on behalf of Singh and he is expected to return to court at a later date.

