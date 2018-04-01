Person struck by train on busy Glasgow rail line
A person has been hit by a train travelling between Glasgow and Clydebank.
The collision happened on the busy route at around 9.45am on Sunday.
The extent of their injuries is unclear but services will be disrupted for several hours.
ScotRail said it expects the disruption to continue until at least 12pm on Sunday.
Its Balloch - Larkhall and Balloch - Motherwell services are being diverted and are running non-stop between Dalmuir and Hyndland.
