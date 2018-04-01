Person struck by train on busy Glasgow rail line

The extent of their injuries is unclear but services will be disrupted for hours.

Glasgow: Services disrupted after collision (file pic). SWNS

A person has been hit by a train travelling between Glasgow and Clydebank.

The collision happened on the busy route at around 9.45am on Sunday.

The extent of their injuries is unclear but services will be disrupted for several hours.

ScotRail said it expects the disruption to continue until at least 12pm on Sunday.

Its Balloch - Larkhall and Balloch - Motherwell services are being diverted and are running non-stop between Dalmuir and Hyndland.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.