Hundreds of bikers join Glasgow hospital's Easter Egg Run

The 39th annual Easter Egg Run began at Glasgow Green on Sunday morning.

More than 1000 bikers have ridden through Glasgow in a mile-long convoy to raise money for Scotland's largest children's hospital.

The 39th annual Easter Egg Run began at Glasgow Green and travelled through the city centre, before ending at Glasgow Children's Hospital.

They were welcomed by crowds of supporters and patients when they arrived at the infirmary at around 11am.

One of the bikers, David, signed up to thank the hospital staff for the support they gave his four-year-old daughter Myra while she was treated for leukaemia.

"We stayed in hospital full-time for more than three months while Mya was undergoing intense treatment," he said.

The Hulk: David dressed as the Marvel superhero for Sunday's run. GCHC

"It's the end of her treatment and it's amazing she has got so far but it's the start of a new era to see what her body is going to do now.

"There are no words to describe what we owe to the Schiehallion ward and staff.

"It's such a dark world caring for a sick child and it's not until you're in that situation that you realise how special they are. They're one in a million."

The Easter Egg Run is organised each year by the Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.

