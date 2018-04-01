Fears for safety of missing man not seen for two days

Keir White was last sighted on Greenhill Terrace in Kilmarnock on Friday morning.

Fears have been raised for the safety of a missing man who has not been seen in two days.

Keir White was last seen on Greenhill Terrace in Knockintiber, Kilmarnock, at around 6am on Friday.

Police Scotland says officers are becoming "increasingly concerned" for the 24-year-old.

Sergeant Sharon Cadwell, from Kilmarnock Police Station, said: "We would appeal to anyone who knows of his whereabouts - or for Keir himself - to let us or his family and friends know he is safe.

"We believe he will still be in the Knockintiber or wider Kilmarnock area and would ask you to think back, have you seen anyone matching Keir's description?"

Mr White is 6ft tall with a slim build, short black hair and a beard. He was carrying a black Nike holdall when last seen.

