Fifty firefighters battle large car garage blaze

The emergency services were called to Scotland Street in Glasgow on Monday.

Scotland Street: Emergency services at the scene. STV

Around 50 firefighters at battling a blaze at a car garage in Glasgow.

The emergency services were called to Scotland Street at around 5am on Monday.

The fire broke out in a garage on the ground floor of the building and a number of cars are ablaze.

Four fire engines were initially sent but there are now around nine at the scene.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 5am to reports of a fire within a ground floor garage.

"We mobilised a number of fire engines to Scotland Street, where crews were met by a well-developed fire."

Scotland Street has been closed to traffic between Carnoustie Street and Shields Road.

Shields Road subway station car park is closed but the station remains open.

