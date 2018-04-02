Two men stabbed during gang knife attack in Glasgow

The two 31-year-old men were attacked on Pitt Street, Glasgow on Monday morning.

Attacked: The men were walking along Pitt Street when they were assaulted. STV

Two men are being treated for stab wounds after being attacked in Glasgow on Monday morning.

At around 3am, the two 31-year-old men were approached by a group of males on Pitt Street who assaulted them.

Emergency services were called and the two men were taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to the wounds.

Their condition is described as stable.

Detective Constable Andrew Barbour said: "Officers are continuing enquiries to establish more details on this incident and to trace the males responsible, this includes studying CCTV footage from the local area.

"At this time I would ask anyone who was in the area of Pitt Street around the time of the incident, who either witnessed this attack take place, or who has any information on the men responsible to come forward to police."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.