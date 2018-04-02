Two men stabbed during gang knife attack in Glasgow
The two 31-year-old men were attacked on Pitt Street, Glasgow on Monday morning.
Two men are being treated for stab wounds after being attacked in Glasgow on Monday morning.
At around 3am, the two 31-year-old men were approached by a group of males on Pitt Street who assaulted them.
Emergency services were called and the two men were taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to the wounds.
Their condition is described as stable.
Detective Constable Andrew Barbour said: "Officers are continuing enquiries to establish more details on this incident and to trace the males responsible, this includes studying CCTV footage from the local area.
"At this time I would ask anyone who was in the area of Pitt Street around the time of the incident, who either witnessed this attack take place, or who has any information on the men responsible to come forward to police."
