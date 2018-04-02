Body found in field during search for missing man

Keir White, 24, was last seen in Knockintiber, East Ayrshire on Friday morning.

Police searching for a missing East Ayrshire man have discovered a body in a field.

Donald Keir White, known as Kier, was last seen in Greenhill Terrace, Knockintiber around 6am on Friday.

A media appeal to trace the 24 year-old was launched on Sunday.

But around 3.20 pm on Monday a body was found near to Greenhill Terrace.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Formal identification is yet to take place however it is believed to be Donald Keir White.

"His relatives are aware.

"A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course and the death is not being treated as suspicious."

