Two women and eight children injured in fight at flat

The incident happened on Raithburn Road in Castlemilk, Glasgow, at 4.40am on Tuesday.

Castlemilk: Street cordoned off by police. Douglas Lindsay

Two women and eight children have been injured after a fight broke out inside a flat.

Ten people have been taken to hospital following the disturbance.

Officers have cordoned off the street while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Emergency services attended and a number of people, two women and eight children, have been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

"Enquiries are at a very early stage.

"Police remain in the area continuing enquiries."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We dispatched six ambulances, our special operations response team and a manager to the scene.

"Two female adult patients and eight children were transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."

