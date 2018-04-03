Two women and eight children injured in fight at flat
The incident happened on Raithburn Road in Castlemilk, Glasgow, at 4.40am on Tuesday.
Two women and eight children have been injured after a fight broke out inside a flat.
The incident happened on Raithburn Road in Castlemilk, Glasgow, at 4.40am on Tuesday.
Ten people have been taken to hospital following the disturbance.
Officers have cordoned off the street while investigations are carried out.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Emergency services attended and a number of people, two women and eight children, have been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
"Enquiries are at a very early stage.
"Police remain in the area continuing enquiries."
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We dispatched six ambulances, our special operations response team and a manager to the scene.
"Two female adult patients and eight children were transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.