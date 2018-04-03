Girlfriend's heartfelt tribute to man found dead in field

Keir White, 24, was discovered in Knockentiber, Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, on Monday.

Keir White: Described by his girlfriend as a special man.

The devastated girlfriend of a man found dead in a field has described him as someone she will "love forever".

Keir White was discovered near Greenhill Terrace in Knockentiber, Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, on Monday.

It came after a major search was carried out to find the 24-year-old after he went missing.

His girlfriend, Amy Collins, said her boyfriend was someone who was a "handsome boy" with a "gorgeous smile".

She said: "Rest in peace my handsome boy.

"Thank you for making the time I spent with you so special.

"You never know what's hiding behind a big gorgeous smile.

"Be kind to your loved ones, you never know when it's the last time you'll see them.

"I love you forever, my heart's all yours."

Meanwhile, friends have smashed their fundraising target in memory of Keir.

More than £3000 has been raised for charity since Monday.

Friends have also paid tribute to Keir, describing him as "amazing".

A post on social media said: "Devastating news about Keir. What an amazing boy who tried to help everyone."

Another added: "You were honestly the best cousin to have, you were more like a brother to me.

"With your quirky personality and the daft jokes you came out with. I love you so much, fly high."

Donations can be made to the fundraising campaign.

