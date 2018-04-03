Two men charged over 1993 'murder' of restaurant owner

The 36-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death nearly 25 years ago in Ayr.

Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering a restaurant owner who was allegedly stabbed to death nearly 25 years ago.

Ansar Shah, a 36-year-old father, died in the car park of the Armaan Brasserie on Seafield Road, Ayr, on October 4, 1993.

A murder investigation was launched to trace the 36-year-old's killer but the case had remained unsolved.

Balwant Singh, 59, of Ayrshire, and Jaspal Singh, 53, of Slough, Berkshire, made no pleas to a charge of murdering Mr Shah.

Both men were freed on bail for further investigation at a special hearing at Ayr Sheriff Court on Saturday, the Crown Office said.

A third suspect, Jagtar Singh, 51, of Romans Sur Isere, France, was committed for trial charged with murdering Mr Shah after appearing at the same court in November.

