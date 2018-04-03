M8 partially closed after two-car crash scatters debris

Two lanes at J22 at Kinning Park have been shut to allow emergency services to attend.

Crash: Debris has been scattered across the M8. Traffic Scotland

Two lanes of the M8 have been restricted after a two car crash.

At around 2.20pm, two cars collided northbound at J22 at Kinning Park.

Lanes one and two of the road have been closed off to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

Debris has been left across the two lanes as a result of the crash, which will also need to be cleared before the lanes can reopen.

A queue has already began to form, reaching as far back as J26.

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 2.20pm we received a report of a two car crash on the M8 at J22.

"Two lanes of the road will remain closed until it is cleared."

