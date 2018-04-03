Major search to find missing 12-year-old schoolgirl

Ellie Anderson, who has dark hair in a ponytail, was last seen in Annan on Sunday.

Ellie Anderson: Appeal put forward by police.

A major searched has been launched to find a missing 12-year-old schoolgirl.

Ellie Anderson was last seen in Annan at 9pm on Sunday.

She is 5ft, of a medium build and has dark hair in a ponytail.

The youngster was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, black jeans and white trainers.

Officers are carrying out a search to find her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

