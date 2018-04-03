Man dies after 'ingesting bleach' as ten taken to hospital

The incident happened on Raithburn Road in Castlemilk, Glasgow, on Tuesday morning.

Castlemilk: Children also taken to hospital. STV

A man has died after allegedly ingesting bleach as ten others were taken to hospital.

The incident happened on Raithburn Road in Castlemilk, Glasgow, at 4.40am on Tuesday.

STV News understands bleach was used in the incident, which resulted in a man in his 40s being pronounced dead at the scene.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with his death.

Ten people, including two women and eight children, were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the incident but have now been released.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who was in the area, who may have seen or heard the disturbance take place, or indeed, has any information they think may assist officers with their enquires, to contact the CID at Cathcart police station via 101.

"Additional police officers are in the area and they can be spoken to by anyone with information or concerns."

