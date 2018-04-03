Cineworld evacuated and to 'remain closed for the night'

The Glasgow cinema was evacuated shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

Evacuated: The cinema was closed after emergency lighting failed.

Cineworld has been evacuated and closed for the night in Glasgow city centre.

The Renfrew Street cinema evacuated customers shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

It is understood there was a problem with the emergency lighting in the building.

In a statement, Cineworld said: "Due to circumstances beyond our control we will be closed this evening. We apologise for any inconvenience and we hope to reopen the cinema as soon as possible.

"Any customers who have already purchased tickets can claim a full refund with our Customer Services team on 0333 003 3444."

It added that branches in Silverburn, Parkhead and the IMAX at the Glasgow Science Centre remain open.

