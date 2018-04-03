Large sinkhole appears on main coastal route in Arran

The sinkhole has formed near caravan park which is popular with tourists.

Sinkhole: Part of the road has been cordoned off. STV

A sinkhole has appeared on a road on the Isle of Arran.

A cordon was set up after the large hole developed on the A841.

The road is part of the main coastal route on the island, at Whiting Bay, formed close to a popular caravan park.

The state of the island's roads has been a source of concern for residents and tourists.

Locals have called for the cancellation of cycling events due to concerns for those taking part, with a community councillor calling the roads "third world standards".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.