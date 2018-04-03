Girl, 12, traced safe and well after reported missing
Ellie Anderson was reported missing from her home in Dunfries on Monday.
A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found "safe and well".
Ellie Anderson was reported missing from her home in Annan, Dumfries, on Monday night.
Police confirmed on Tuesday that she had been found.
In a statement, they said: "Ellie Anderson has been traced safe and well.
"Once again a big thank you for everyone who assisted in tracing Ellie."
