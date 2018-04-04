Demolition of fire-hit nightclub and shops due to start

The blaze ripped through Victoria's nightclub on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow.

The demolition of a nightclub and shops which were destroyed in a major blaze in Glasgow will start tomorrow.

The fire ripped through Victoria's nightclub on the city's Sauchiehall Street on March 22, engulfing the area in smoke.

Buildings accommodating businesses including Greggs, Holland and Barrett and Specsavers, as well as the historic Salon cinema, will also be knocked down, with work starting on Thursday.

A stretch of the street and other roads around it will remain closed for two months while demolition work is carried out.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said preparatory work had already started allowing the demolition to begin.

At the height of the blaze, more than 120 firefighters battled to bring the flames under control.

It is one of the largest the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has faced since 2013.

